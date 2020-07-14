Owner speaks out after COVID-19 cluster detected at Franklin County day care

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County day care reopened Monday following a cluster of COVID-19 cases. CBS 17 first reported on ABC Adventures Friday when the state reported that five children there had been infected.

“We are cleaning and sanitizing everything,” Valerie Weston, the owner of ABC Adventures said.

Weston explained the precautions she’s taken to keep the children and staff there safe.

“We have stopped anybody coming in the facility except for staff and students. We do those health checks — that constant cleaning over and over again. The doorknobs, the touch surfaces,” she said.

Still, she said two weeks ago a student developed a headache. She isolated that child and called her parents.

Weston said a couple of days later she learned the girl tested positive for COVID-19. Soon after, two of her siblings tested positive. Weston said they attended a birthday party where they became infected.

Their cousin who also attended the day care was the fourth case.

Weston said the fifth case was unrelated to the others. The state defines a cluster as five or more cases.

“Were there going to be more? And of course, I was worried ‘is my staff going to test positive but everyone there has tested negative?’ So that’s been a plus,” Weston said.

She said she called every parent, encouraging them to get their children tested. She was required by the state to close for two days. She closed for nearly two weeks.

One of those weeks involved a planned vacation. She reopened Monday morning.

Brook Smith brought her two daughters to the day care on the reopening day.

“I really wasn’t too concerned. They’re so good at making sure, like, when we drop off the children they’re sanitized and their temperature is taken,” Smith said.

Given her experience, CBS 17 wondered what Weston thought about schools reopening.

“It’s going to be very challenging. Children need that interaction. And that learning is just totally different remote versus face-to-face,” she said.

She said all five children infected are doing well, a couple of them even returned to the day care Monday.

