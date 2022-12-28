OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Board of Commissioners for the City of Oxford has named its new interim city manager.

Steven L. Harrell will begin his new role on Jan. 3, 2023. He has almost 39 years of experience in municipal government — nearly 28 of those as a city manager.

Harrell oversaw multiple departments including sanitation, electricity, economic development and inspections. He has experience as a municipal director in planning, community development, parks and recreation, and as a chamber of commerce executive.

“The Board feels that Harrell’s extensive credentials position him well for leading the

City in the coming months, especially with the utility projects underway and the upcoming KLRWS plant expansion about to begin,” said Oxford mayor Jacqueline Sergent. “We hope that our community will make Mr. Harrell feel welcome in the coming weeks as he works to apply his skills to our City as we continue our manager search.”

Harrell graduated from Western Carolina University in 1977 with a Bachelor’s in Political Science. He received a Master’s of Public Administration from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1981.

Harrell retired in 2020 from his last position as the Town Manager of Ayden, North Carolina. He will serve as the temporary city manager as the town continues their search.