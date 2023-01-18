OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man was sentenced Friday to a maximum of 10 years in prison for shooting two people and leaving one of them to die, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

In addition to the sentence, William Brian Coghill received three years of supervised release for having a firearm as a convicted felon.

On Aug. 14, 2021, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding a gunshot victim located at Frederick Road in Oxford.

According to court documents, the first victim was shot in his right arm. He told deputies that he was at the residence next door when he was shot. The victim was transported by the EMS to a local hospital.

While attempting to find a blood trail to determine the victim’s direction of travel, deputies heard a male voice groaning from the porch area of Coghill’s home that he shared with his mother. That’s where they found a second male victim on the porch, “doubled over, and writhing in pain.”

The second victim had two gunshot wounds to his lower right side/back area and the front left lower abdomen. He was transported via Life Flight to a hospital.

After knocking on the doors and windows of the residence, Coghill’s mother let the deputies inside. Coghill was found hiding in the attic with a shotgun. Deputies found two spent 9mm shell casings on the front porch.

Coghill’s mother told deputies that she saw her son take the shotgun in one hand, and a black pistol in the other, went to the porch where the two victims were sitting and pointed both guns at the victims.

She told deputies that both victims begged Coghill not to shoot them. She was able to take the shotgun away from Coghill and took it to her bedroom.

Court documents stated that Coghill’s mother returned to the porch and watched as her son pulled the trigger of the pistol, and shot the victim. He then turned the pistol toward the second victim and fired again, striking him.

Coghill went into the house, turned off the lights, and forbade his mother to call for help. Court documents said the second victim spent several weeks in the hospital undergoing several surgeries and was close to dying at one point.

Coghill received the maximum sentence for having a firearm as a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder in state court and was sentenced to 15 to 19 years.