GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged with kidnapping after Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident early Tuesday morning.

At 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Gilliam Church Road in Elon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, the caller told deputies that her daughter was involved in a domestic incident that occurred in a vehicle and was not at the residence.

After getting a description of the vehicle, deputies circulated the area and found the vehicle about four miles away, stopping it in the 5400 block of Page Town Road.

During the stop, the victim advised that her child’s father, identified as 22-year-old Armonde Raheem Landis, of Oxford, drove off with the victim inside against her will, deputies said.

The victim also stated that Landis stopped the vehicle after about two miles at which point the victim got out and started walking. The victim said Landis forced her back in to the vehicle and began driving.

Landis was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping. He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.