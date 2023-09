Note: The accompanying video explains how Crime Stoppers pays for anonymous tips on crime

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Oxford police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying two felony larceny suspects.

On September 14, police say two people entered a Food Lion and stole Amazon gift cards.

Police request that anyone with information that can assist with identifying the suspects to please contact the Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100 or Detective D. Colbert at 919-693-3161.