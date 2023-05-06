OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Daylight showed the damage from a deadly standoff and police officer shooting in Oxford Friday night.

Homes had shattered glass, bullet holes in siding and boarded-up windows after several gunshots were fired Friday evening — injuring an Oxford police officer and his K-9 partner.

The suspect, who officials said was heavily armed, was barricaded in a Prospect Avenue home for hours. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Oxford police.

The incident began around 6:20 p.m. when Oxford Police Corp. Daniel Allen was shot when responding to a disturbance on Prospect Avenue, according to a news release from Oxford police.

When he got out of his squad car, Allen was hit by “a rapid succession” of gunfire, police said. After he was shot, he was able to take cover and wait for help.

The notice when Corp. Daniel Allen was chosen as Oxford Employee of the Month.

The suspect continued to shoot at police cars — hitting them “numerous” times, the news release said.

Allen’s partner, K-9 Halligan, was shot “multiple times” while inside a squad car, police said.

A second police officer who arrived on the scene encountered gunfire but was not injured.

The suspect who officials said was “heavily armed” then barricaded himself inside the Prospect Avenue home, police said.

Several hours later, specialized units from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and the Raleigh Police Department determined the suspect was inside and had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Allen is a five-year veteran of the department, starting in Oxford in December 2018, police said. He was chosen as Employee of the Month in April 2021.

Corp. Daniel Allen and his K-9 Halligan. Photo from Oxford Police Dept.

“As a young boy, Officer Allen dream of protecting and serving his community – he knew law enforcement was his calling,” the town wrote that month about Allen.

Allen and his K-9 partner Halligan are both at hospitals near Oxford. They are both listed as stable, police said.

“Oxford Police wish to express gratitude to all agencies involved, Including District Attorney Michael Waters for the collaborative effort last night to ensure that no further injuries occurred to officers and residents,” Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford said in the news release.

The identity of the suspect was not released on Saturday.