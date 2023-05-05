OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A police officer has been shot and a heavily armed suspect is inside a home in Oxford Friday night, according to Commissioner Bryan Cohn.

Cohn is near the scene and said the officer has been transported to Duke Hospital in Durham for treatment. Police are working to apprehend the shooter, who Cohn said is heavily armed in a house on Prospect Avenue in Oxford.

Granville Health System was on a lockdown at approximately 7:15 p.m., a spokesperson told CBS 17. The spokesperson did not share when the lockdown started or what the nature of the lockdown is.

Mayor Jackie Sergent of Oxford told CBS 17 that she’s heard there is a situation with an injury.

In full, her statement said, “At this time, we have no additional information to share as we are staying out of the fray in order to let our officers work without added distraction. We have faith in our first responders that they will be able to get the situation under control, and we pray without additional injury. We ask that all concerned keep those who are responding in their thoughts and pray for peaceful resolution.”

A nearby Food Lion grocery store has closed early because of the incident.

CBS 17 has a crew in Oxford to get the latest updates on this active situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.