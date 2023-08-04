RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A shortage of medications including Ozempic and Wegovy is impacting people living with diabetes and patients taking the medication for weight loss purposes, as some pharmacies say they just can’t get it in stock.

“Just recently in the last two weeks it’s been a problem, the higher doses are a problem right now,” Craig Illig, a pharmacist with White Oak Pharmacy in Garner, said of Ozempic.

Illig says they just can’t get enough of it from wholesalers.

“I check throughout the day, probably 7 or 8 times a day with the wholesaler, sometimes it’ll pop in in the middle of the day and we try to order what we can,” he said.

With their main wholesaler in Durham, the pharmacy can sometimes get medications in faster. But with shortages like this, they’ve had to expand their own search.

“It’s trickling in to the wholesaler, and we can use other wholesaler’s typically to fill in the gaps if need be but even those have kind of been an issue,” Illig said.

It’s not the only drug causing a problem. Wegovy is the same exact drug but marketed for weight loss use.

On top of supply chain issues, Illig says he thinks that’s contributing to the shortage of both drugs since some patients can use them interchangeably and fluctuate between dosages.

He says at White Oak Pharmacy, they’re keeping a list of patients who need the medication, trying to find alternatives, and speaking with doctors whenever they can to find solutions for every customer.

If you’re on any of those medications, pharmacists say to be ready and to speak with your pharmacist before you’re actually on your last dose of the medication so you can prepare ahead of time.