Pair from Zebulon charged in January overdose death of Franklin County woman

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and woman from Zebulon are each charged in the January overdose death of a Franklin County woman, according to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office special operations group closed their investigation into the January drug overdose death of Tiffany Moss, officials said. The investigation led detectives to Kristin Jade Bailey, 30, and Matthew James Bond, 36, who were both arrested and charged with death by distribution.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives executed multiple search warrants and conducted multiple interviews that they said “confirmed [the suspects] were the sources of the controlled substance that led to the overdose death of Ms. Moss.”

Authorities were able to determine that Moss overdosed on fentanyl, heroin, and Gabapentin.

The sheriff’s office gathered with the district attorney’s office to discuss charges and at that point filed death by distribution charges for both Bailey and Bond. The law is relatively new, having been enacted only on Dec. 1, 2019.

“These types of investigations are unfortunate and heartbreaking. Our office continues to emphasize trying to prevent these tragedies from occurring,” said Sheriff Kent Winstead in the release. “When they do occur, we intend to exercise every option we have to hold those who distribute these deadly drugs, accountable.”

Both Bailey and Bond are being held in the Franklin County Detention Center. Bailey is being held under a $90,000 secured bond. Bond is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.

