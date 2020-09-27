Pair nabbed with 6.5 kilos of cocaine in arrest along I-95 in Nash County, deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WBTW/WNCN) — Two Myrtle Beach-area residents were arrested Saturday during a traffic stop along Interstate 95 in North Carolina after deputies say they found 6.5 kilos of cocaine in a car.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the bust occurred at 4 p.m. along I-95 Southbound at the 143 mile marker.

During the traffic stop of a silver Infiniti coupe, a K-9 named Pinka was sniffing outside the car “and gave a positive alert to the odor of narcotics,” a news release from Nash County deputies said.

This is the second drug bust along I-95 in Nash County this week. On Wednesday, a Durham man was arrested after a chase hitting 120 mph and the “Gray Death” drug was found, deputies say.

On Saturday, Shackeel Aaron Coleman, 29, of Conway, South Carolina, was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances.

Yenitza Elisse Coleman, 27, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

Shackeel and Yenitza Coleman are currently held in the Nash County Detention Center on bond amounts of at least $900,000 each.

