ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two 34-year-old men suffered gunshot wounds in Rocky Mount on Tuesday in what police are saying are related crimes.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday the Rocky Mount Police Department first responded to the 500 block of Smith Street to find Rico Battle, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

After arriving at the first scene, officers were then instructed to head to the 700 block of S. Church Street.

There, police found Dominick Lynch, 34, who was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the leg.

Smith and S. Church Streets are intersecting streets in Rocky Mount.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed “Battle and Lynch were shot and injured in the 500 block of Smith Street” despite finding Lynch on S. Church Street. Officers added, “both incidents are related”.

However, police did not say if or how Battle and Lynch are related.

The shootings remain under active investigation, a news release from Rocky Mount said.