HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A community paramedic has been arrested and charged for stealing narcotics after an elderly’s patient’s medications went missing.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a Wednesday investigation led to paramedic Dudley Gregg Lynch, a 55-year-old of Hollister.

The investigation conducted by Detective Sergeant J. Pignanello revealed information that Lynch was working in the capacity of a Community Paramedic through the Rural Health Group. Although Lynch was working in this capacity, the sheriff’s office said he is considered a Halifax County employee.

Following the investigation, Lynch is accused of taking hydrocodone from an elderly patient’s home in Littleton. He was arrested and charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/forgery or deception—a Class E felony.

Lynch was given a $1,500 bond and his court date is scheduled for June 2 in Halifax County District Court.