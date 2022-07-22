WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A baseball tournament will return to the Gillette Athletic Complex in Wilson this weekend for the first time since shots rang out at a Little League tournament there nearly two weeks ago. Now, some parents and coaches say they aren’t comfortable with the return so soon.

“My 8-year-old’s baseball game is the last place I would ever think that I may come home without my son or my husband,” Lindsey Stephenson, a parent of one of the players at that tournament on July 10, said.

“It was terrible,” Assistant Coach for the Durham City Bulls, Chris Breslin, said. “It was probably one of the scariest or worst days of my life.”

The field has been relatively empty since then, but this weekend teams will return for another tournament.

“I don’t even know how many of us are willing to go back next year, seeing how things were handled that weekend, and just the lack of urgency,” Stephenson said.

Breslin said the day it happened, he laid on top of a player on the other team to shield him from gunfire.

He said his team isn’t on the schedule this weekend, but they wouldn’t be there regardless.

Parents and coaches are still waiting on answers from police, who said they’re working with city officials to announce plans for any extra precautions.

“Some of us parents want to know, ‘why didn’t they lock the gate down’? ‘Why were parents allowed to leave’? ‘Why were people allowed to come in’?” Stephenson questioned.

“There has to be a reckoning with how dangerous July 10 was, and some pretty overt and extreme commitments that can never happen again,” Breslin said.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident on July 10.

CBS 17 did reach out to police for an update on the investigation, but they were unable to give one at this time.