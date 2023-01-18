CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A potential school closure is facing pushback in Granville County.

At a Granville County School Board public hearing Tuesday night, parents and teachers spoke against a plan to close Creedmoor Elementary School of the Arts and relocate GC Hawley Middle School to that campus.

“We love our school from the moment you walk in the door to dismissal you see and feel the love,” said Lisa Bowen. The district’s study said the change could help address budget shortfalls and avoid additional costs at the middle school. When it comes to sports and music facilities, the study said that’s more limited at the elementary school, which was a concern for Kristin Dickerson, who has two children at GC Hawley Middle School.

“The music room has been deemed too small, the gym is not usable for athletic events, has no locker rooms for dressing up there are no athletic fields,” Dickerson said.

If the middle school is relocated, Board Chair Glenda Williams said there’s no timeline for how long it would be at the current elementary school campus.

“I suspect we will see Hawley Middle School there on a temporary basis, how long, I don’t know,” Williams said.

The study also points to 13 years of declining enrollment at Creedmoor.

There are currently three options of how Creedmoor Elementary students would be relocated. Those schools are possibly between two and seven miles away from their current one.

“I’m gonna have to figure out what I’m gonna do with him because I’m not shipping him way down the street when we live on the other side of Creedmoor,” said Tamara Ester-Mangum.

The district would also have to decide what to do with the current GC Hawley Middle School campus. Hawley’s granddaughter Linda Edwards spoke at the meeting and said she’d like a committee created to look at repurposing Hawley.

“My thing is if this is the band-aid that needs to be done I am fine with it,” Edwards said. “I do not want the names changed, I don’t want the property sold, and neither does the alumni and neither does GC Hawley’s family.”

Williams said the board will be talking about the plan at its January 23rd work session. It could be voted on then. Any changes would go into effect next school year.