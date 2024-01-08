GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Parking changes are heading to downtown Goldsboro with a soft roll-out beginning this month.

The City of Goldsboro will start enforcing two-hour on-street parking zones.

The parking enforcements are going to be located in the following areas:

Center Street from Ash to Chestnut

Mulberry Street from John to James

Walnut Street from John to James

During the soft roll-out in January, warning tickets will be given to those in violation of two-hour parking rules.

For more information on the new parking enforcements, visit Goldsboro parking.