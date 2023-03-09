PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The parking lot for the Chatham County Government Dunlap building is closing temporarily for “substantial concrete work,” according to officials.

The parking lot closed Wednesday, and the lot is scheduled to be closed through Monday, officials said.

If people need to access the building while the lot is closed, officials said to use the “side parking lot of the Old Chatham County Agriculture Building located at 65 East Street.”

Officials said this parking lot closure impacts those accessing the Chatham County Departments of “Public Health, Environmental Health, Planning, Permitting, Building Inspections, Watershed Protection, and Fire Marshal.”

You can also access some services from the departments on the county’s website here.

And the county’s online permitting portal can be accessed here.