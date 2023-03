CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Part of East Franklin Street was closed in Chapel Hill because of a reported gas leak, according to officials.

Officials said firefighters responded to the leak in the 100 block of East Franklin Street on Friday morning.

The road was closed between North Columbia and Henderson streets, officials said.

Officials said that East Franklin Street reopened around 9 a.m. However, one lane was closed Friday morning while crews worked to repair the leak.