BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County has reopened after a vehicle crash shut down the roadway.
—
Detours have been issued after a vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes of a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County.
According to NCDOT, the crash happened on I-95 northbound near East Main Street in Johnston County near Benson. Officials say this is mile marker 79.
Motorists are advised to take Exit 73 to US-421 South, turn right onto US-421 South, and follow US-421 South to NC-55 East. Turn left onto NC-55 East, and follow NC-55 East to NC-242 North. Turn left onto NC-242 North, and continue on NC-242 North to re-access I-95 at Exit 79.
The road is expected to reopen by 12:00 a.m.
- 3 Raleigh siblings’ charity donates shoes, gear to Triangle hospital workers, thousands of others across world
- 6 people hurt in 3-car crash on US-70 west in Clayton; road partially closed
- Missing hiker shows up at press conference held to find him
- Part of Interstate 95 reopens after vehicle crash near Benson
- Raleigh man charged in connection with 2 Wake County murders
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now