Part of Interstate 95 reopens after vehicle crash near Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County has reopened after a vehicle crash shut down the roadway.

According to NCDOT, the crash happened on I-95 northbound near East Main Street in Johnston County near Benson. Officials say this is mile marker 79.

Motorists are advised to take Exit 73 to US-421 South, turn right onto US-421 South, and follow US-421 South to NC-55 East. Turn left onto NC-55 East, and follow NC-55 East to NC-242 North. Turn left onto NC-242 North, and continue on NC-242 North to re-access I-95 at Exit 79.

The road is expected to reopen by 12:00 a.m.