MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT.

Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe.

The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said.

Officials estimate the section of NC 55 will be closed for three days.