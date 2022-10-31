WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 in southwestern Wilson County is scheduled to close next weekend for drainage improvements.

New drainage pipes under U.S. 301 near N.C. 581 will be installed as part of a project to improve that intersection, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The work will require U.S. 301 to be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. Nov. 7.

Drivers should follow the detour, which will send drivers onto Saint Mary’s Church Road, Black Walnut Road, and N.C. 581.