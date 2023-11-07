BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,500 Duke Energy customers in Franklin and Wake counties are without power Tuesday.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, 1,259 customers in Franklin County are in the dark. There are 330 customers without power in Wake County.

The outage stretches from part of South Main Street in Bunn southwest to near the intersection of Shepard School and Debnam roads in Wake County.

The outage was first reported at 11:55 a.m. and restoration is expected by 4 p.m., Duke Energy said.