Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Harnett County Tuesday morning, troopers say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.

According to troopers, a driver was traveling south on Jim Christian Road in Harnett County near Lillington when they struck a man in the road and then left the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as 49-year-old Pedro Tellez, was in the driver’s line of traffic and wearing dark-colored clothing, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passerby alerted authorities to the fatal hit-and-run around 3:23 a.m., troopers said.

Authorities said they’re looking for the driver and the vehicle, but no description of either is currently available at this time.