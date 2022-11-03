RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority is continuing construction of the southern portion of the Complete 540 project.

This will extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from the N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Contractors have built a pedestrian and bicycle path/culvert off River Falls Drive and Mystic Pine Place where the project crosses the existing neighborhood trail.

On or around Friday, contractors are scheduled to re-open the bicycle and pedestrian path and then remove the detour along River Falls Drive. This opening is weather dependent.

Construction updates for the Complete 540 project can be found here.