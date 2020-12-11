NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Nash County authorities issued a warning Thursday night after several reports of people cutting hair off the tails of horses in the area.
“Apparently there is a high demand for horse hair and they are selling the hair,” the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.
No further information was released.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Clayton rugby club adjusting to new rules following 9-month hiatus
- Disney unveils plans to stream 10 ‘Star Wars’ and 10 Marvel series
- LeBron James blasts youth football coach caught on video hitting, shoving child player
- People cutting hair off of horse tails in Nash County, sheriff’s office warns
- 40 charged in largest federal racketeering conspiracy in South Carolina history