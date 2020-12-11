People cutting hair off of horse tails in Nash County, sheriff’s office warns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
horses generic_541613

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Nash County authorities issued a warning Thursday night after several reports of people cutting hair off the tails of horses in the area.

“Apparently there is a high demand for horse hair and they are selling the hair,” the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

No further information was released.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories