RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly met privately Tuesday to determine whether there’s enough support to include expanded gambling in the state budget. But not everyone agrees with it.

Outside the G.A. Tuesday dozens of people held signs with the words “no casino.”

The group, made up of people from Rockingham County as well as other counties where there’s been discussion of adding casinos.

They’re asking that casinos and video lottery systems not be included in this year’s budget.

“Beyond the human impact, the social cost of gambling, from increased crime and the burdens on the health care system, to increased welfare and other entitlement costs have been described in numerous studies over the years, could easily outweigh the savings to the taxpayers,” said organizer Doug Isley of Rockingham County.

Discussions have centered on creating entertainment districts that could include casinos and a variety of other amenities. They would be located in Rockingham, Nash and Anson counties along with a fourth casino allowed on Lumbee tribal land.

“We have a range of opinions on this matter. What I’m looking at on this issue is more in terms of an economic development initiative,” North Carolina House Speaker, Tim Moore, told reporters on Tuesday.

Rep. Moore says the budget could be brought up for a vote by next week.