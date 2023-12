WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A medical helicopter was called following a single-car crash in Wilson on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wilson Police Department, the crash occurred on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 301.

The driver of the vehicle was flown out to a nearby hospital, police said.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.