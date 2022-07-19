ROXBORO, NC (WNCN)- With the recent tragic event of school shootings happening around the country, the Person County Sheriffs’ Office is continuing their active shooter training to sharpen their skills.

Hallways in schools have always been the place you meet your best friends or store your school books before the next block—but in a matter of seconds, it could turn into a life or death situation.

Sheriff Dewey E. Jones said they have practiced this exercise for the past 20 years, and with the recent string of tragic events, he is happy they have.

“I’d rather practice this a thousand times and never ever have to use it, than need it and not be prepared in case something does happen,” Sheriff Jones told CBS 17.

All deputies across the state have similar drills. Sheriff Jones said all of his deputies, along with School Resource Officers, continue to go through during the summer break. Sheriff Jones said they also participate with teachers and students throughout the year.

Deputies go through real-life situations that test their response time and skills to an active shooter.

Lt. Heath Gill said it takes them weeks to prepare, but working with other law enforcement agencies who’ve gone through the training makes it worth it.

“It’s very real to them and we are doing the best we can to keep their heart rates up—and it will actually let us see how hard it is as a responding officer,” Lt. Gill said.

Right now, the school district is rotating school resource officers throughout its elementary, middle, and high schools. He said they are working with the county and state to get more funding to provide full-time resources officers in their own schools.

“It’s not if it’s going to happen it’s when it is going to happen. So just be prepared,” Sheriff Jones said.

The group is also looking into training administrative staff members, at local schools, for active shooter training across the county.