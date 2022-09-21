ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s faith and hope that is keeping the Hurdle Mills community together.

“I’m going to offer hope and comfort from the word of god,” said Pastor Mike Whitt.

There was barely an empty pew inside New Life Independent Baptist Church Wednesday evening.

There was supposed to be service Wednesday night, but instead, many packed the church for a vigil for Nancy “Nan” Horton.

“I spent hours with the family today. There’s no hope outside of Christ. As we went through the home today and tried to see the things that were there. Listen, we just prayed,” mentioned Whitt.

Photo of Nancy Horton

The mother, wife and grandmother was found shot dead in her home near Burlington Road in Roxboro Tuesday.

During the vigil people that knew Horton talked about what she meant to them.

“I don’t know a sweeter lady and it’s devastating,” a church member stood up and said.

Whitt said that Horton had been a member for nearly 20 years.

“She was just so humble and such a sweet loving person. I’m going to miss her so much,” a long-time friend of Horton said.

As friends were trying to find comfort, deputies arrested 39-year-old Roger Letroy Wilkerson.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office said he was currently out on bond for breaking and entering case last year.

They said they found evidence linking Wilkerson to the Horton murder case while executing a search warrant.

As the case unfolds, Horton’s church family is leaning on faith to get them through.

“Tonight, she is seat in glory and she’s shouting around the throne of god,” Whitt stated.

Wilkerson is charged with murder along with list of other charges.

The sheriff’s office also said the second suspect in this case is a juvenile.