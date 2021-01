ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Person County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled Thursday and Friday for healthcare workers and people 65 and older are already full, officials said.

Click here if you are in these groups and would like to get on the waiting list to be called for additional clinics as they are scheduled.

You can also call the health department at (336) 322-6136 but officials said they are “extremely overwhelmed with calls and Facebook messages.”