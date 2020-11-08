Person County grandfather arrested after fatally shooting his grandson, sheriff’s office says

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested a Person County grandfather after the man shot and killed his grandson during a domestic incident Saturday night, the Person County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kenneth Hatchett, 70, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his 21-year-old grandson. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened at Hatchett’s home on Jones Lester Road, just outside of Roxboro around 8:19 p.m.

A 911 call regarding the shooting was made by the victim’s sister, deputies said. According to officials, an argument occurred before the fatal shooting.

Hatchett is being held in the Person County Jail without bond.

