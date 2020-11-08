Person County grandfather arrested after fatally shooting his grandson, sheriff’s office says

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested a Person County grandfather after the man shot and killed his grandson during a domestic incident Saturday night, the Person County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kenneth Hatchett, 70, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his 21-year-old grandson. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened at Hatchett’s home on Jones Lester Road, just outside of Roxboro around 8:19 p.m.
A 911 call regarding the shooting was made by the victim’s sister, deputies said. According to officials, an argument occurred before the fatal shooting.
Hatchett is being held in the Person County Jail without bond.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Stocks burst higher on vaccine hopes
- Second stimulus checks: With the election over, are we closer to $1,200 payments?
- Can you spot them all? 5 planets visible in the November sky
- Tokyo holds 1-day gym meet to show Olympics may be possible
- GM recalls 217K vehicles to fix leak that can stop travel or catch fire
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now