ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Person County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who was reported missing Saturday.

Roger Hamlett, 37, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes while traveling on foot toward Virgilina Road.

The family reported that he suffers from schizophrenia.

Officials said if Hamlett is seen that people should call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 336-597-0500.