ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A four-legged officer named “Fire” is nearing his two-year mark of service with the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

To honor Fire’s work, a specially made body armor vest is being donated to him. The donation comes from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. with a sponsorship for Fire’s vest coming from the National Police Association.

Fire is of the Belgian Malinois breed, which is known for its loyalty, strong work ethic and herding instincts. Fire works in step with his handler, Kirsten Brame, alongside the rest of the Person County K-9 unit.

According to reporting from the Courier Times, Fire is a dual-purpose K-9, certified in narcotics detection and tracking while also being trained in apprehension and article searches.

The potentially life-saving vest that Fire is expected to receive in about two months has a value of $1,800 and weighs approximately 4-5 pounds. Each of the vests created and donated to dogs like Fire are made to be bullet and stab protective and are custom fitted to the K-9.

Since it was established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 5,240 vest to K-9 officers in all 50 states. These vests have a value of $6.9 million, which the organization said is made possible by both private and corporate donations.

For more information on the vests and how these donations are made, visit their website.