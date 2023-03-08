ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Person County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that escaped from custody on Wednesday.

Deputies say Dustin Kalob Zimmerman escaped from custody on foot from the Person County Detention Center while in the process of posting bond.

Dustin Zimmerman (Mugshot from Person County Sheriff’s Office)

Zimmerman was being held on three counts of felony possession of stolen catalytic converters with a $30,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says he also has outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information on Zimmerman’s location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 336-597-0500 or 911.