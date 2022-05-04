RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)—a person was hit with a “plastic projectile” near North Carolina State University, according to university police.

Police said this happened on Hillsborough Street, and the projectile was fired from an air-powered gun.

Police stated there is currently no suspect description, but the car was a “white, four-door Nissan Altima last seen traveling east on Hillsborough Street.”

There is no update on if anyone was injured.

If you have any information, contact University Police at 919-515-3000.