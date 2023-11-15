YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead after a shooting at the Youngsville Gun Club on Wednesday, police said.

According to the Youngsville Police Department, officers along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Youngsville EMS responded to a report of someone getting shot at the gun club, which is located on the 100 block of Franklin Park in Youngsville.

When crews arrived on scene, emergency personnel tried to render aid, but the victim died on scene, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, but police said there’s no ongoing threat to the public.