Photos from Clinton Police Dept.

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clinton officials said this week they are trying to solve a fraud case at a large retailer in town from earlier this year.

The Clinton Police Department on Friday released a flyer containing two photos of a man pushing a shopping cart at a Walmart.

Police said they are trying to track down information about the “person of interest” in the photos.

The “person of interest” is linked to fraud that took place on May 29 at the Walmart at 1415 Sunset Ave, according to police. No other information about the case was released.

Officers said anyone with information about the person of interest or the case should call the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105.