Person shot, church struck by stray bullet in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are investigating after they say a person was shot and a church was struck by a stray bullet Monday afternoon.

Police say they received a call in regards to shots fired in the area of Carver Street around 3 p.m.

An investigation revealed that the First Baptist Church in Roanoke Rapids was struck by a stray bullet from the shooting on Carver Street.

Officers later learned that a vehicle with one occupant was shot and the occupant was struck.

The vehicle was driven to Vidant North where the car was left and the driver left the area.

The condition of the victim at the time of this release is unknown.