ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Aberdeen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who might be linked to larceny at Walmart.

The department posted surveillance photos of the person and a car on their Facebook page on Thursday.

In the photos, the person is seen wearing a black tee shirt, black and white patterned pants and a blue headwrap. The person also appears to be riding in a mobility scooter.

The surveillance photo of the car shows a red two-door coupe with a rear spoiler.

Anyone who thinks they may have information on the person’s identity is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at (910) 944-9721. Capt. Darling is listed as the case’s investigating officer.

Anonymous tips can also be left through the Tip Line at (910) 944-4561.