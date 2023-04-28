SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was assaulted Friday morning at a high school in Moore County, according to police.

Police said the ‘serious assault incident’ happened Friday morning in the parking lot of Pinecrest High School before the school day began.

Moore County Schools said multiple agencies responded including EMS. The school went under a modified lockdown for a period of time. The school said all students and staff are safe and accounted for.

The school will operate on a normal schedule for the rest of Friday. The school system said the lockdown was lifted and students can be checked out by their parents.

Police said a suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated.

Principal Phillips sent a follow up message to Pinecrest High School parents:

“As previously shared, we had an incident in the auditorium parking lot prior to school starting. All students are accounted for and are safe. Students will remain in an extended first period as we lift the modified lockdown.

Parents wishing to sign out their student may come to the front of building one. Students will be escorted to their parents after being signed out. Parent permission is required for student check-out.”