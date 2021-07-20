Persons of interest identified in shooting of 72-year-old innocent bystander in Harnett County, sheriff says

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County sheriff said persons of interest have been identified after a 72-year-old woman was shot in the head on Monday.

Margie Pipkin, 72, was shot while stopped at a stop sign Monday morning at the intersection of Bunnlevel and Beaver roads, Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

The sheriff said the shots were fired by “two idiots acting foolishly.”

Pipkin was rushed to the hospital where her three children are by her side on Tuesday.

Coats said persons of interest have been identified by investigators but the sheriff did not release further information on those individuals.

The sheriff identified two suspect vehicles on Monday and said one of those vehicles is now in the sheriff’s office custody.

Deputies were out at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday asking motorists for any information on the shooting.

Pipkin lives close to the scene.

At last check, Coats said Pipkin was in critical condition.