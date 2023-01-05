TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starving three dogs that were found on New Year’s Day.

Around 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, a woman found three dead dogs outside of Tarboro on the west shoulder of Baker Street Extension near the intersection of Daniel Street. Two of the dogs were light brown and the third dog was black.

PETA said part of the snout and lower jaw was missing from one of the two smooth-haired, tan-colored dogs, and the eyes had sunken into the head of the other. All three dogs were wearing heavy, thick collars.

Warning: Images may be graphic for some viewers.

Photo from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

“These dogs’ prominent ribs and hipbones tell of just a fraction of their long-term suffering,” says PETA Director Heather Carlson. “Other animals in the culprit’s custody could be in grave danger, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward right away.”

According to PETA, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit at 252-641-7911.