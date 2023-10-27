RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two Pfizer sites are closing in the Triangle due to Pfizer’s global enterprise making changes to operate more efficiently and effectively, Pfizer officials said.

Pfizer has launched an enterprise-wide cost realignment program. Changes will be implemented on a rolling basis and will be different depending on the area.

As part of this effort, Pfizer is closing the Kit Creek facility in Morrisville, North Carolina, and the Durham Clinical Manufacturing Facility, Pfizer officials said.

Pfizer continues to operate its largest NC facilities, including two in Sanford and one in Rocky Mount.

Pfizer officials said all job-related decisions will be made with transparency, compassion, and respect, and in compliance with applicable laws.

A generous separation package will be offered to U.S. colleagues whose roles are eliminated and each will continue to have the opportunity to post for internal Pfizer roles. More information around this program will be shared over the coming months and as part of the full-year guidance for 2024.