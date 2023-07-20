The Pfizer plant in Rocky Mount was struck by an EF-3 tornado on July 19, 2023. (Lance Blocker/CBS 17, AP)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Pfizer plant in Rocky Mount that was damaged by Wednesday’s tornado produces 25% of sterile injectables used by hospitals across the country.

CBS 17 has reached out to officials with the UNC, Duke and WakeMed hospital systems to get a sense of if the destruction at the plant will cause any kind of shortage or delay in supplying medications and other supplies to those hospitalized across their facilities.

A statement from UNC Health’s Phil Bridges was the first to give an indication.

In full, he said, “UNC Health, as a system, utilizes a diverse supply chain network. While the tornado damage to the Pfizer facility will likely have some impact across the system, not just Nash, we are working with our vendors to maintain a stable supply of injectables, pharmaceuticals and other supplies.”

CBS 17 is waiting to hear back from Duke and WakeMed. This story will be updated with their responses.