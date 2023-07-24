ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for two armed suspects who robbed a pharmacy Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., Spears Pharmacy, at 405 Becker Drive, was robbed by two armed assailants, according to police. Items were taken but police are not yet saying what they were. No one was injured.

Police are attempting to find a newer model burgundy Hyundai Elantra with black rims. The two assailants wore masks and hoodies.

Police said they are actively working on this investigation and have extremely viable leads.