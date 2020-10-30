Phones, email still out after ‘cyber incident’ hits Chatham County government, officials say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Chatham County is still recovering after a “cyber incident” took down network, email, and phone services for the county government Wednesday, a news release said.
County network, email, and phone services were “inoperable for an undetermined amount of time,” a statement from county manager Dan LaMontagne said.
On Wednesday, authorities were working to “identify the extent of the incident,” the release said.
Friday, LaMontagne said it’s unclear when “full service restoration” will be achieved.
Also Friday, a statement from LaMontagne said that crews are working “around the clock” to restore workstations.
Alternate temporary email address and phone numbers are being created, he added. That information will be shared as soon as the new contacts are “up and running,” LaMontagne said Friday.
The incident didn’t affect Chatham County’s 911 services or early voting, the statement said.
LaMontagne said the incident is under investigation.
“Chatham County’s Management and Information Systems (MIS) Department, along with federal, state and local partners continue working to restore the affected systems,” the Friday statement said.
Here is the complete statement from LaMontagne on Friday:
“The cyber incident that was discovered on October 28th that affected Chatham County government’s network is still under investigation. Chatham County’s Management and Information Systems (MIS) Department, along with federal, state and local partners continue working to restore the affected systems. A timeline has not been established for full service restoration at this point. Updates on the restoration of services/systems will continue to be provided as progress is made.
We are working around the clock to restore workstations in county departments. Temporary email addresses and phone numbers are being established and will be shared with the public as soon as they are up and running. The community is encouraged to monitor chathamnc.org and the county’s social media channels (Facebook and Twitter) for updates.
Everyone’s patience is greatly appreciated as we understand there have been some inconveniences and delays in service. Thank you for your continued support as we continue to work through this situation.”
