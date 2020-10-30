Phones, email still out after ‘cyber incident’ hits Chatham County government, officials say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Chatham County is still recovering after a “cyber incident” took down network, email, and phone services for the county government Wednesday, a news release said.

County network, email, and phone services were “inoperable for an undetermined amount of time,” a statement from county manager Dan LaMontagne said.

On Wednesday, authorities were working to “identify the extent of the incident,” the release said.

Friday, LaMontagne said it’s unclear when “full service restoration” will be achieved.

Also Friday, a statement from LaMontagne said that crews are working “around the clock” to restore workstations.

Alternate temporary email address and phone numbers are being created, he added. That information will be shared as soon as the new contacts are “up and running,” LaMontagne said Friday.

The incident didn’t affect Chatham County’s 911 services or early voting, the statement said.

LaMontagne said the incident is under investigation.

“Chatham County’s Management and Information Systems (MIS) Department, along with federal, state and local partners continue working to restore the affected systems,” the Friday statement said.

Here is the complete statement from LaMontagne on Friday: