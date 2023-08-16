ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday night, a shots-fired call ended with a car submerged in a Rocky Mount lake, according to police.

On Sunday at 11:30 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers were arriving at Moe and D’s Grill — located at 123 South Church Street — regarding an assault while shots were fired.

One of the officers saw a burgundy Dodge Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed. Police said the car was last seen turning onto West Thomas Street.

While officers were searching the area of Moe and D’s, they found evidence of shots being fired. Police saw a burgundy car submerged in City Lake. The driver, Austin Harrison, 24, was getting out of the car when officers approached him.

The car submerged in City Lake in Rocky Mount. (Photo from Rocky Mount Police Department)

While interacting with Harrison, officers said they developed probable cause to arrest him on a driving while intoxicated charge. Investigators said they also learned that Harrison was involved in the assault at Moe and D’s Grill.

Police said they removed the vehicle from the lake and obtained a search warrant for the car. Officers found a firearm inside the car.

Police said the investigation into the shots-fired call is ongoing.