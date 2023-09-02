ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they are looking for two thieves who ripped off a high-end beauty store in recent weeks.

The larceny took place July 1 around 6:25 p.m. at the Ulta Beauty at 1472 Jeffreys Road, according to information from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Photo from Rocky Mount Police Dept.

Three photos of two men were released by police on Friday. One photo shows two men walking into the store.

The remaining two photos then focus on each man. One man appeared to be wearing a white “Greetings from Los Angeles” t-shirt, green open-toe shoes and had long black hair with a blond streak. The other man was wearing a blue face mask, dark sunglasses, a red Nike t-shirt and had his hair in a bun on the top of his head, a photo indicated.

Police did not release any other details about the larceny.

Officers said anyone with information about the case should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1450, 252-972-1411 or call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.