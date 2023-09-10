YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Franklin County say they are looking for two young men who snatched cases of beer last week from a Sheetz gas station.

The incident was reported September 3 around 9 p.m. at the Sheetz at 564 U.S. 1 in Youngsville, according to the Youngsville Police Department.

Officers said the two suspects first walked into the Sheetz.

Photo from the Youngsville Police Department

The duo then “approached a beer display, grabbed two cases of beer, and exited the business without approaching any point of sale,” a news release from Youngsville police said.

The two suspects then left in a vehicle that was not spotted.

Police released several photos of the suspects in the theft.

Officers said anyone with information about the case should contact Officer D. Cox with the Youngsville Police Department at dcox@youngsvillenc.gov.