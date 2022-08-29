ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple vehicle thefts took place at a Rocky Mount gym on August 12, police said in a Monday press release.

The Rocky Mount Police Department shared surveillance photos of two male suspects connected to the thefts, which took place around Old Farm Rd. and Highway 125.

Surveillance photo courtesy of Roanoke Rapids Police

Surveillance photo courtesy of Roanoke Rapids Police

Police said the suspects were seen breaking the window of one car and opening the door of another to steal items before leaving the area.

The two males were seen leaving in a black Ram 2500 truck with what appeared to be paper 30-day tags.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects in the photographs are urged to contact law enforcement. Please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, Detective Seward at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.