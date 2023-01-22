CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in one central North Carolina city are reminding drivers to lock their car doors after 33 vehicles had items taken and one SUV was stolen overnight last week.

The widespread thefts happened Monday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. when thieves targeted cars parked at homes in three subdivisions, according to the City of Creedmoor.

“All vehicles appeared to have been unlocked,” Creedmoor officials said in a news release Friday.

A team worked together to make all of the thefts, which included bank ATM cards and an entire Hyundai Tucson, police said. The thieves targeted the Davenport, Whitehall, and Pine Valley subdivisions, officials said.

Courtesy: City of Creedmoor

Surveillance video from residents showed a gray Ford F-150 truck dropped off suspects in the subdivisions, the news release said. Up to six males wearing dark clothing and black ski masks were then seen on video pulling on door handles of dozens of cars within the subdivisions, Creedmoor officials said.

The stolen SUV was later found in Durham, according to police. One of the stolen bank ATM cards was also later used at a CVS in Durham, police said.

Police said anyone with info about the thefts should contact the Creedmoor Police Department at 919-528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.